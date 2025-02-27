This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Purple Bricks, this charming 3 bed, 3 storey modern family home is located in the Westoe area of South Shields and is just a stone’s throw away from Mortimer Road, West Park, and Robert Readhead Park.
A modern home, the ground floor of this property features a welcoming entrance hall with solid oak flooring, leading through to two reception rooms comprising of a front-facing dining room with loads of natural light, and a cosy rear lounge perfect for chilled family evenings.
There is also a modern breakfast kitchen equipped with integrated appliances and offering any lucky new owners plenty of space. Heading upstairs, you’ll find a spacious family bathroom and three well-proportioned bedrooms, including a main bedroom in the loft which boasts its own en suite shower.
Outside, the property offers a low-maintenance front area and a charming town garden, complete with a brick-built outhouse. Take a look around...
