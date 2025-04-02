On the market for £895,000 with Sanderson Young, this impressive Grade II Listed Victorian family home, located in the heart of Whitburn, offers an abundance of period charm combined with modern comforts.

Built in 1869 for Sir John Fenwick, the property originally served as a single dwelling and was later divided into three homes. It features nearly 3,300 sq. ft. of living space, including two spacious reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, an orangery, and a sunroom.

The property is set in a beautiful location, close to Whitburn Beach, local shops, schools, and sports facilities, making it ideal for families. The charming front and rear gardens are mature and well-maintained, with a Grade II Listed Ice House located in the rear garden, while there is also a large detached double garage with dual access gates and a large multicar driveway.

The ground floor includes a grand entrance hall with a return staircase, a living room with a period fireplace and French doors leading to the orangery, a generous sitting room with a bay window, and a kitchen/diner with modern fittings. The rear lobby leads to the sunroom, which has been updated with bi-folding doors opening onto the garden.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, including a principal suite with a south-facing bay window and a refitted en-suite shower room, while the other bedrooms are spacious and well-proportioned, and the family bathroom is also well-equipped.

Externally, the property benefits from a mature lawned front garden, an extensive rear garden, and a large double garage with potential for conversion into additional living space. With its blend of period features and modern updates, this home offers the perfect family living environment.

