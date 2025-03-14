On the market for £175,000 with Andrew Craig, this modern 2-bed semi-detached home is situated in a desirable location in West Boldon, close to local schools, shops, and transport links to both Sunderland and South Shields.
Inside, the property features a gorgeous dual-aspect lounge that opens into a bright conservatory, creating a light-filled living area. The high-end kitchen is also complemented by a generously-sized utility room and a versatile multi-functional space, perfect for a study, home gym, or hobby room.
Upstairs, the master bedroom serves as a peaceful retreat with an en suite shower room, while an additional double bedroom adds further flexibility alongside the family bathroom, which is a highlight, combining classic and contemporary elements including a stunning slipper bath for ultimate relaxation.
Outside, the home offers a spacious and well-maintained private garden at the rear, overlooking communal parkland, providing a peaceful space for family enjoyment and entertaining - it even has a summer house, artificial lawns, flower beds, and a sun patio, making it a lovely private outdoor sanctuary.
To the front, the home includes a block-paved driveway providing off-road parking for multiple cars. Overall, this beautifully-presented home seamlessly blends style, function, and comfort, offering an exceptional living experience.
