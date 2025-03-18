When can I move in?! Grand 4 bed detached Harton family home with wrap-around garden on the market

This home is perfect for families seeking luxury living in a sought-after location.

On the market for £625,000 with Conway & Christie, this impressive detached family property is all about its grandeur and presence - occupying a sizeable plot, it not only has the room to accommodate family life, but flexibility too.

A charming 4 bed home, this property is located in Harton to the south of South Shields between Harton Cemetary and Harton Sports Centre and is secluded, tranquil, and extremely private.

Offering ample space and luxury, the property features two large reception rooms, a heart-of-the-home open-plan kitchen with Neff integrated appliances, a stylish dining area, a light-filled sunroom providing a peaceful retreat, and flexible living spaces perfect for entertaining.

Additional features include a home study perfect for remote workers, a handy cloakroom, and a useful downstairs WC, while upstairs each bedroom includes fitted wardrobes. What’s more, the family bathroom offers a corner bath, separate power shower, and a Villeroy & Boch suite.

Outside, the wrap-around garden offers potential for landscaping and outdoor activities, complemented by a paved driveway leading to the double garage with an electric roller door. A low-maintenance grassed garden and raised patio and decking areas provide excellent opportunities for outdoor dining and relaxation.

The property also benefits from CCTV and passive outdoor lighting, with a large driveway offering ample parking, so take a look around...

Sunderland Road (Credit: Conway & Christie)

Sunderland Road (Credit: Conway & Christie)

Sunderland Road (Credit: Conway & Christie)

Sunderland Road (Credit: Conway & Christie)

Sunderland Road (Credit: Conway & Christie)

Sunderland Road (Credit: Conway & Christie)

Sunderland Road (Credit: Conway & Christie)

Sunderland Road (Credit: Conway & Christie)

Sunderland Road (Credit: Conway & Christie)

Sunderland Road (Credit: Conway & Christie)

Sunderland Road (Credit: Conway & Christie)

Sunderland Road (Credit: Conway & Christie)

