Action call over gender pay gap.

The Office for National Statistics data shows full-time female workers in the borough earned an average of £15.34 an hour, excluding overtime, as of April - while their male peers earned £17.79.

That gap – 13.7% – means that by the end of the year, women will have effectively worked without pay since November 11.

Women's rights charity the Fawcett Society said progress in reducing the gender pay gap is too slow, and called on the Government to introduce measures to help women into higher-paying work, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.

Nationally, the full-time female workforce is paid an average hourly rate of £18.09 – 11.3% less than the £20.04 hourly wage earned by men.

Equal Pay Day will be marked on November 20 – after which women across the country effectively stop earning relative to men – by the Fawcett Society, which said the increasing cost of living means raising awareness of the pay gap is vital for women across the country.

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: "Progress on tackling the gender pay gap is too slow and in the context of labour market shortages and rising costs, we really can’t afford not to act.

"We need action urgently from both the Government and employers."