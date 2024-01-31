Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than a third of parents in the North of England (36%), said they were worried about the impact of mental health on their family, a new survey commissioned by the NSPCC has revealed.

The survey reveals top parenting concerns across the UK with issues such as mental health, bullying and social media use ranking highly.

It comes as the NSPCC launches a new campaign and refreshed advice for parents to help with many of the everyday challenges they face when raising children.

Across the UK, the issue that parents of children and babies aged five and under were most likely to be concerned about was their child’s emotional wellbeing and/or mental health, with 75% saying it was a worry. More than two thirds (67%) also cited learning development as a cause for concern.

For parents of six to 11-year-olds, 56% said they were anxious about their child’s mental health and 47% of parents of children between 12 - 17 also expressed the same concern.

The charity has also revealed that contacts to its helpline from UK adults with concerns about children’s mental health increased by a fifth last year.

Between April 2023 and December 2023, the NSPCC Helpline dealt with 2,499 child welfare contacts about child mental and emotional health. This is a 21% increase compared to the same time frame in 2022.

These statistics show that children’s emotional and mental wellbeing is especially worrying for parents with children under 5.

Most parents across the UK (57%) said that parenting is harder now than when they were children. Many parents say they do not always know where to go for expert support, with half (53%) relying on advice from family members and two in five (41%) relying on friends.

The new campaign, supported by TV presenter and author Anna Williamson, focusses on the NSPCC’s refreshed parenting pages on its website which help make the expertise and guidance they offer at every stage of parenting more accessible and user-friendly.

NSPCC Ambassador Anna Williamson said: “We live in a world where parents feel more anxious than ever which is why I’m so proud to support this campaign that is all about giving them free, non-judgement expert advice. As a mum myself, I too have worried about the impact of things like bullying, mental wellbeing and social media on my children so it’s great to see charities like the NSPCC taking positive steps to help give parents the tools they need to navigate tricky topics together.”

Actor and Director, Samantha Morton said: “Parents feel so much pressure to get things ‘right’ for their children – but parenting doesn’t look the same for everyone. It’s concerning to see that many parents don’t know where to turn for expert advice which is why I’m keen to support the NSPCC’ new campaign to give straightforward tips and help for every stage of parenting."

The NSPCC has also launched a national TV ad campaign, in which actor T’Nia Miller, star of Years and Years, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Sex Education, reads a poem all about the many anxieties of parenthood. The 60 second video is called ‘Not Letting Go’ and includes a graphic series of stills and animations from award-winning artist Martina Lang.

Sir Peter Wanless, CEO at the NSPCC, added: “We know that parents can be a vital positive influence in young children’s lives. I hope that our advice will help provide easy to understand support and help parents feel less anxious as they navigate family life.