Shields Gazette readers have had their say on what shops they would like to see return to the high street.

It is no secret that traditional high streets up and down the country are struggling - with many staple brands disappearing in years gone by.

Many of us have seen our favourite shops disappear from the high street and nothing has come close to replacing them.

We’ve asked Shields Gazette readers what shops they would like to see return to the various high streets across South Tyneside.

Here is what you said via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Janet Smith: “A Wallpaper shop, especially in Viking Shopping Centre in Jarrow. Wilkinson's was a good shop for wallpaper but now its not there.

“Nearest shop is in Fowler Street if you’re going by bus.”

Mick Hudson: “Woolworths without a doubt.”

Brian Rutter: “Woolworths, a decent department store. and Marks and Spencer.”

Chris Barclay: “Geordie Jeans, 100%.”

James Arnold: We definitely need a proper store like Wilko’s or B&Q back in South Shields.

“It's awkward to go all the way to North Shields or Sunderland if you don't drive.

Diane Loftus: Marks and Spencer, Binns, Woolworths, Mothercare, Burtons, and a butchers.”

Freddie Pearson: “M&S back on King Street.”

Andy Andy: “Independent shops such as butchers, fishmongers, greengrocers, and clothing shops rather than supermarkets and chain stores.”

Stirling Discount Designer Outlet: “Woolworths if only for the Pic ’n’ Mix counter.”