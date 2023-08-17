The programme of activities will be targeted at young people between the ages of 11 and 17 (or up to 25 for those with special educational needs or disabilities) from the Beacon and Bents and Biddick/Whiteleas wards based on need, although the activities are open to all young people.

The programme of activities includes weekly surfing lessons, rock-climbing at Ocean Road Community Centre, fitness sessions, activities at South Shields Foreshore Skate Park and art/graffiti sessions at The Hut Youth Project.

South Shields Town Hall

The activities are being funded from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Million Hours Fund and the National Lottery Community Fund.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children’s and Families’ Social Care, said: “This funding will allow us to offer positive activities to young people in areas where it is most needed.

“We hope young people will take advantage of the opportunity to learn new skills and meet new people in a safe environment with trusted role models.

“By providing access to diversionary activities, we hope to divert young people to spend their time productively which will hopefully inspire them to make better choices in the future.”

The move is further evidence that the Council is delivering on its ambition to build strong communities and achieve its vision of everyone living happy, healthy and fulfilled lives.