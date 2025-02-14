Blue Plaques set to honour notable South Tyneside figures throughout 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four notable South Tyneside figures are in line for a Blue Plaque this year.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that a passionate antiquarian, a pioneering scientist and two innovative engineer brothers will be honoured with commemorative Blue Plaques this year.

The borough’s Blue Plaque scheme recognises individuals and structures for their importance to local history and heritage.

In South Tyneside, up to three plaques are agreed and installed annually - with one funded by the local authority and the other two being privately funded.

In 2025, South Tyneside’s Blue Plaques will recognise Robert Blair, Professor Paul Younger and brothers Joseph and Robert MacGregor.

Councillor Judith Taylor, Lead Member for Culture and Leisure, has expressed her delight in being able to pay tribute to the four men with Blue Plaques across the borough.

Cllr Taylor said: “We have a rich and proud heritage in South Tyneside.

“Through these special Blue Plaques, we honour significant people and places that have added cultural or civic value to South Tyneside or have played a key role in helping to shape our Borough’s history and heritage to what it is today.

“We are delighted to celebrate the life and work of these individuals through the raising of three new Blue Plaques and paying tribute to the incredible legacies they left behind.

“Our Blue Plaque scheme recognises significant contributions to the Borough’s culture and heritage.

“It attracts many nominations every year reflecting the wonderful passion and civic pride that our residents have for South Tyneside.”

South Shields-born antiquarian Robert Blair dedicated his time and effort to have the town’s Roman fort excavated before housing development got underway in the area.

Blair’s work was instrumental in unveiling artefacts of significant importance and in establishing the country’s first public archaeological park, which was known at the time as the People’s Roman Park - later becoming Arbeia.

The Word, in South Shields, currently holds the volume of his work relating to the excavation of the Roman fort.

Having been born in 1845, Blair’s interest in the past was sparked during his childhood when he was given a Roman coin found by his uncle at the Lawe Top.

At the age of 29, he was elected a member of the society of Antiquarians of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, later becoming secretary and editor of its journal, for which he received a medal for 40 years tireless service.

The Blue Plaque funded by South Tyneside Council is being awarded to Hebburn-born hydrogeologist and environmental engineer Professor Paul Younger.

Paul is recognised around the world for his work on mine water pollution and renewable energy due to him playing a key role in the bid Newcastle a City of Science and Technology and led the research team that won Newcastle University its first Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher Education in 2005.

During the 1900s, Jarrow-born brothers Joseph and Robert MacGregor invented and developed the first steel hatch cover, which improved safety at sea and revolutionised cargo-handling.

The brothers formed MacGregor and Company to promote and sell the hatch covers - with the company continuing to lead and shape the marine and offshore industries to this day.

The Blue Plaques will be unveiled throughout 2025 and South Tyneside’s Blue Plaque Scheme is currently on the look out for nominations for plaques to be established in 2026.

Members of the public are invited to put forward individuals and structures to be recognised for their importance to local history and heritage, with the closing date for applications being in August.

You can find out more about the Blue Plaque scheme, as well as how to make a nomination at: http://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/blueplaques.