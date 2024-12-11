A South Tyneside train driver has been banned from the roads after being caught at the wheel of a car at over twice the booze limit – his second excess alcohol conviction.

David Kidd, 43, had a drink after receiving bad news but gave the game away by speeding past police in his blue Audi Al at night – and swerving on a bend.

Officers followed and watched as Kidd, of Morris Crescent, Boldon Colliery, then almost hit a bollard on a pedestrian crossing, borough magistrates heard.

When pulled over in New Road, also Boldon Colliery, he gave a breath test reading of 66mcg of alcohol, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

But that had rocketed to 83mcg by the time of an evidential breath test after his arrest at around 11pm on Monday, November 4, and he was charged at that level.

The railway man pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, a repeat of a 2006 offence – and was disqualified for 18 months.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: “The evidence comes from an officer who was on mobile patrol with a colleague in the Boldon Colliery area.

“He details how, when travelling on Hedworth Lane, an Audi drove past, in his view at speed.

A breathalyser to test for alcohol at the roadside.

“The Audi didn’t slow down, and it then took a bend at a speed which caused it to swerve.

“They followed and went into Hubert Street and then New Road. It did also almost hit a pedestrian bollard before it stopped.

“The driver was told he had been stopped for speeding, but the officers could then smell intoxicating liquor.

“His eyes were glazing, and he didn’t want to engage in conversation with them. A roadside breath test was positive.”

The court heard Kidd’s only previous conviction was his 2006 excess alcohol offence.

Alastair Naismith, defending, told magistrates: “He had received some bad news that evening and consumed a large amount of alcohol. He decided to drive home.

“The reading at the roadside of 66mcg supports this. He is a train driver by profession, and he tells me he will keep that job.

“He does have one previous disqualification that you will take into account.”

Kidd was also fined £1,000 and must pay a £400 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Magistrates offered him a place on a drink driver rehabilitation course, completion of which reduces a ban by around a quarter.