10 things you said about plans to create second building at IAMP site north of Nissan

Readers have been having their say on plans to create another manufacturing base on the border between Sunderland and South Tyneside.

If approved, the new proposals would see a second building created on the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), on land north of Nissan.

The site is north of Nissan in Washington.

Related content: Plans in to create second building on IAMP site

An application has been submitted to planners at Sunderland City Council by Howard Russell Construction, the company currently working on the site to build a plant for car part firm SNOP. The company is set to become the park's first tenant in the summer.

It is not yet known who would occupy the second site, but the proposed development has been praised by both Coun Graeme Miller, leader at Sunderland council, and Coun Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council, for what it can offer to businesses and provide to the North East's economy.

Work began on the business park last August after planning permission was formally granted to build the IAMP's first building in May 2018.

The proposed second building will be constructed in two phases, if approved by the local authority.

Readers have hailed news of the second development, which would include office space and a factory within the 131,891 sq ft site, as vital for the region to attract more business.

Others asked questions about who would move on to the site - and if any other businesses have pledged their commitment to setting up shop.

Here is how you reacted to the news on our social media pages:

David Owen: "Very important for the area. We need more [business] so we aren't so reliant on Nissan."

Thomas Derek Robinson: "Who in their right mind would invest in the back woods behind a massive tax wall when they can be closer to other industrial hubs."

David Braley: "The proposal is to build it, not occupy it, took them 50 years of proposals for the new bridge, took years of proposals to make the city centre look like it is."

Donna Olsen: "Excellent proposals, more jobs for the younger generation which will keep them motivated."

Bruce M Marshall: "A park doesn’t bring jobs. COMPANIES bring jobs. I hope at the beginning of this proposal they had firm commitments from companies who were going to move there! These commitments should be shown to the public."

Read more: Proposals for second manufacturing base on £400million park lodged with planners

Paul Hurt: "And this is why the roads are being upgraded. Encourage companies in, make it easier for people and goods to get in and out. A Metro extension would be a great idea."

Dave Brown: "It's OK building this place but will industry move in?"

John Parrish: "Traffic will be a nightmare."

Md Jasim Uddin: "No more construction in the green belt."

Dave Rutherford: "How much green belt land will be left for the children of tomorrow? Not much if they think its just 'unused land'."