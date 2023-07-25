Cancelled Jason Donovan Sunday Concert in South Shields rescheduled for 2024

The Aussie superstar was due to perform in Bents Park on Sunday, July 16, as part of this year’s Sunday Concert programme; however, the show was cancelled due to safety concerns caused by high winds.

Despite the cancellation, fans will still be able to see Jason in South Tyneside as the concert has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, has praised the work of Council staff and Jason’s team to ensure that a date can be fixed in for next year.

Jason Donovan was due to play Bents Park, in South Shields, on Sunday, July 16. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

She said: “We are thrilled that Jason is on board to join us next summer, 17 years after his last Sunday Concert performance was such a massive hit.

“The decision to stand down Jason’s concert earlier this month was made with a heavy heart.

“We know it was a huge disappointment to all those involved and that many fans were left with ‘broken hearts’. But safety is paramount.

“However, our small team of events staff have been working hard behind the scenes with Jason’s management team to get a revised date in the diary, as well as continue with the delivery of this year’s fantastic summer events programme.

“We thank everyone for their support, patience and understanding and look forward to giving Jason a big South Shields’ welcome next year.”

Jason, who is known for his role in Neighbours and various performances on London’s West End, expressed his disappointment at not being able to play in South Shields during this year’s Sunday Concerts.

He commented: “I was disappointed not to be able to play the show in South Shields this summer because of the weather.

“But safety must always come first, not just for us artists and stage crews, but all those who work behind the scenes to put on these shows and most importantly the music fans who come to see the performances.

“Audiences in the northeast are always amazing and make me feel so welcome. I can’t wait to be returning in 2024 and hope to see as many of you there as possible.”

The Sunday Concerts are free, with a limited number of Priority Plus Tickets are made available for each of the concerts.

These tickets guarantee earlier entry to events and access to dedicated bar services and toilets.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that any Priority Plus Tickets purchased for Jason’s 2023 concert will remain valid for the rescheduled date next year.

If anyone would prefer a refund, where tickets were purchased through Ticketmaster, then you need contact Ticketmaster direct by visiting www.ticketmaster.co.uk/southtynesidefestival for details.

If you purchased Priority Plus Tickets from Shop @ The Word, you need to return to The Word for a refund.

