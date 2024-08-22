Come Dine With Me is searching for North East people to appear on an upcoming series
Channel 4’s hugely popular Come Dine With Me is searching for potential contestants in Newcastle and the surrounding areas for an upcoming series.
Since it started in 2005, it has become a staple of Channel 4 programming - with the team behind the show now looking for participants for series 22.
Casting has only just begun for the upcoming season and it could provide a great opportunity for food enthusiasts to show off their culinary and hosting skills.
How Come Dine with Me works
If you’re not familiar with the concept, Come Dine With Me involves five contestants that each host a dinner party on a different night.
Hosts must provide a menu that includes a starter, main course and dessert, as well as an entertainment segment for their guests.
Each dinner party is then rated out of ten by the other contestants, with the person with the highest cumulative score at the end of the week being crowned the winner.
Not only are bragging rights up for grabs, the winner is also awarded a £1,000 cash prize.
If you are interested in taking part in the 22nd series of Come Dine With Me, then you can apply by clicking here.
