'Coming soon' - New sign reveals the future of a boarded up South Shields pub

The future of the Marsden Inn looks to be revealed thanks to a new sign.

However, the pub has been boarded up ever since it closed and the future of the site remained uncertain.

According to its new sign, a Tesco Express is set to open at the Marsden Inn, in South Shields. | National World

In August 2025, South Tyneside Council approved plans to convert part of a the former South Shields pub into a new convenience store.

Planning documents described the development as a “food retail unit”, “small supermarket” and a “convenience store” and proposed works included a “rear single storey extension, new retail entrance/additional doorways, widening of [the] west vehicle entrance and other external works.”

Now the future of the once popular pub looks to have been revealed as residents have noticed a brand new sign above the front door of the site.

The sign, which has a Tesco Express logo on it, states: “Coming soon.

“Your new exciting Tesco Express store.”

Details on the opening date for the site are not yet known.