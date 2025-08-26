13 memories of a pub seen by thousands of Great North runners: The Marsden Inn

Thousands of you will recognise it as a South Tyneside landmark.

One of South Shields most filmed pubs gets our attention.

The Marsden Inn is regularly the backdrop for photos and TV footage as thousands of Great North Runners go past it.

The Shields Gazette reported earlier this year how an application had been submitted for it to be brought back to life as a supermarket.

We took a look back through the archives for photos of the pub in past times and found all these wonderful images.

Join us for memories of Trefoil Guild lunches, fundraising and staff scenes.

The Trefoil Guild annual dinner was on the menu for our photographer in 2006. Tell us if you can spot someone you know.

1. Lunch with friends

The Trefoil Guild annual dinner was on the menu for our photographer in 2006. Tell us if you can spot someone you know. | sg

Members of the Trefoil Guild who held their annual lunch at the Marsden Inn in January 2007.

2. A special Trefoil occasion

Members of the Trefoil Guild who held their annual lunch at the Marsden Inn in January 2007. | sg

Evacuees from the old Girls High School met up for a reunion at the Marsden Inn and here's a great photo from the special day in 2009.

3. Back together in 2009

Evacuees from the old Girls High School met up for a reunion at the Marsden Inn and here's a great photo from the special day in 2009. | sg

A late new year party was held at the Marsden Inn by these members of the Trefoil Guild in 2010.

4. Celebrations 15 years ago

A late new year party was held at the Marsden Inn by these members of the Trefoil Guild in 2010. | sg

