Court date set for man accused of assault on female in South Shields

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | NW

Lewis Carr, 31, of Sacriston, Co Durham, denies allegations of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. He requests a trial by jury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man accused of committing an assault in South Tyneside is to stand trial after pleading not guilty.

Lewis Carr, 31, of Holmesland Villas, Sacriston, Co Durham, is alleged to have inflicted grievous bodily harm without intent on a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutors claim he carried out the attack in South Shields on Saturday, July 8 last year.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Carr denied the charge and elected to be tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was granted unconditional bail to appear there for a first hearing on Friday, November 8.