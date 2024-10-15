Court date set for man accused of assault on female in South Shields

By Gareth Crickmer

Freelance Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT
The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court
The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | NW
Lewis Carr, 31, of Sacriston, Co Durham, denies allegations of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. He requests a trial by jury.

A man accused of committing an assault in South Tyneside is to stand trial after pleading not guilty.

Lewis Carr, 31, of Holmesland Villas, Sacriston, Co Durham, is alleged to have inflicted grievous bodily harm without intent on a woman.

Prosecutors claim he carried out the attack in South Shields on Saturday, July 8 last year.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Carr denied the charge and elected to be tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was granted unconditional bail to appear there for a first hearing on Friday, November 8.

