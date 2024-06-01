Court hears man choked girlfriend in latest of series of offences against partners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brute who choked his girlfriend then threatened to "murder" her in his latest of a series of offences against partners has been put behind bars.

Ryan Whittington put his hands around his victim's neck and squeezed then picked up a knife and warned her: "I will kill you, I will murder you".

The 35-year-old, who has convictions for domestic violence, stalking and harassment against previous partners, initially claimed he had acted in self defence but later admitted intentional strangulation.

Prosecutor Glenn Gatland told Newcastle Crown Court the victim had contacted the emergency services in October last year and reported that Whittington had harmed himself after he attacked her and he was taken to hospital.

When police, who had been alerted by the ambulance service, went to her home in South Shields, South Tyneside, she had bruising and swelling to her neck area.

Mr Gatland told the court: "She said the defendant had grabbed her by the throat, causing bruising, and he had used both hands, he had squeezed her throat.

"She said after he let go he went into the kitchen and had a knife, he had blood on his hands, arms and clothing.

"He pointed it at her and said 'I will kill you, I will murder you'.

"She later said she had problems swallowing as a result of the squeezing of her neck."

The court heard Whittington was arrested at South Tyneside hospital and claimed he had acted in self defence then gave no reply during questioning.

In an impact statement the victim said she has nightmares and flashbacks and "wakes up screaming".

She said she feels hypervigilant and even fears for her dogs when they are out in the garden in case something happens to them.

Robin Turton, defending, said Whittington has been on remand for seven months and has had time to reflect on his behaviour.

Mr Turton told the court: "He is ashamed of his actions and wants to work on himself.

"He understands his behaviour in this and previous relationships has not been acceptable."

Mr Turton said Whittington, who has mental health problems, would benefit from alcohol monitoring.

Mr Recorder David Gordon said Whittington has committed offences on "a number of previous partners" and has already completed a Building Better Relationships programme.