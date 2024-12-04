Burglar who caused £10,000 worth of damage to a South Shields pub avoids prison

A burglar who caused £10,000 damage when he ransacked a pub eight days before Christmas has kept his freedom.

Jack Bushell smashed windows and machines, damaged the till and broke beer taps which caused leaks at The Fad pub, in South Shields, in the early hours of December 17 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the raid was captured on CCTV and Bushell accepted it was him on the footage but told officers he "wasn't like that" and was "disgusted" in his own drunken behaviour.

Prosecutor Jane Foley told the court: "Shortly before 3am on December 17 last year officers attended The Fad pub after receiving a call from a concerned member of the public.

"When officers arrived the defendant was outside of the pub holding pool cues in his hand.

"When asked if he had been inside he said he had been. It is clear from the CCTV footage that the defendant was intoxicated.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | National World

"In interview he fully accepted the offence but said he couldn't recall the incident. He remembered having a drink but couldn't remember what time."He accepted it was him inside the pub on CCTV but said he didn't know why he had done it.

"He said he wasn't like that and was disgusted.

"The court heard a total of £10,537 damage was caused to the pub, which has since closed down.

Shipyard worker Bushell, 28, of Burns Close, South Shields, who has previous convictions which include causing damage, admitted burglary with intent to cause damage.

Sam Faulks, defending, said Bushell is sorry for what happened and added: "He understands fully his behaviour that night was completely unacceptable, all the more so because he had been a regular at that pub, his family had been regulars at the pub since the 1970s.

"He has no recollection about the events of that night.

"Why he behaved like that is not apparent to him."

Mr Faulks said Bushell has since stopped drinking, following an "ultimatum" from his partner, has a good job and family responsibilities.

Mr Recorder David Gordon sentenced Bushell to 12 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and alcohol abstinence requirements and 150 hours unpaid work.

Recorder Gordon said although Bushell has no recollection of what he did he showed "good sense" in accepting responsibility.