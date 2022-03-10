‘Dangerous’ pensioner who raped two children is jailed for more than 18 years

A judge said there is a significant risk Arthur Hodgson would commit further offences as she locked him up for 18 years and nine months

At Newcastle Crown Court Hodgson, 69, of Birch Grove, Jarrow, had admitted a total of 18 offences including rapes, sexual assaults and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Judge Amanda Rippon also imposed a five year extended licence period to protect the public from Hodgson for longer.

Arthur Hodgson.

The judge said: "I have had no difficulty in concluding that you are dangerous.

"I am satisfied there is a significant risk of you committing further offences if you could.

"There is a significant risk of you causing serious harm as a result."

The court heard Hodgon's offences had a "dreadful and continuing" affect on the victims, who cannot be named.

Judge Rippon said: "I express the hope that what happens today will take them forward and one day they will be able to move forward.

"I know they won't forget what has happened, these things will be will them for the rest of their lives.

"They are remarkably brave young women, deserving of life after this. I hope very much that they find one."

Tony Cornberg, defending, said "clearly there is work to be done with him in custody".

Mr Cornberg said Hodgson has health problems and a long prison sentence "could have consequences of where he sees out his days".