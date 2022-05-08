Drunken South Shields man drove his partner's car into front door of her home

Michael Dorothy, 36, pranged the motor at her property after she had left for work on Tuesday, March 22.

Shocked by his antics on her return, she called police, who found Dorothy, of Highfield Road, South Shields, inside the house.

A forensic check of his mobile phone found a message to a friend which read, “I drove through the house. I’m losing my licence”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told Dorothy pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Prosecutor Claire Armstrong said: “She found damage to the front door, and she called the police. When they arrived, they searched the house and located the defendant.

“An officer states that the defendant smelled strongly of alcohol, had glazed eyes and his speech was slurred. He was arrested.

“The police triaged his phone and found a message to a friend which said, ‘I drove through the house. I’m losing my licence’.”

Dorothy provided a breath test reading of 90mcg of alcohol, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

Defence solicitor David Forrester told magistrates: “You may not be surprised to know that the relationship is no more."

Magistrates handed Dorothy an interim driving ban and adjourned the case for reports.