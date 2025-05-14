Five boys aged 11-14 arrested in connection with Hebburn teenager Layton Carr’s death

Northumbria Police have made further arrests as part of their investigation into Layton Carr’s death.

Another five arrests have been carried out by Northumbria Police as their investigation into 14-year-old Layton Carr’s death continues.

Officers have confirmed that five boys, all aged between 11 and 14-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

It brings the total number of people who have been arrested in connection with the Hebburn teenager’s death to 21 - again with them all aged between 11 and 14.

On the evening of Friday, May 2, Northumbria Police received a report via Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) of a fire near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead.

Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished a short time later. Sadly, following searches of the building, the body of Layton was located inside.

Layton Carr. | Other 3rd Party

Police say that inquiries into the incident remain ongoing and that the Force’s Major Investigation Team are working tirelessly to establish how this tragic incident occurred.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Mark Atherton, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain entirely with Layton’s family and friends as they come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

“We’re doing everything we can to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We do believe there were other people in the area on the evening of Friday, May 2, and I’d urge those we have not yet spoken to, to please come forward and speak to us.

“Thank you again to those of you that have got in touch, the information you provide is a crucial part of our investigation.

“We’re currently working through the information and footage that has been submitted through the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) tile.

“If you think that you might have any information, including screenshots of social media content and video footage, that may assist our enquiries – it’s not too late to submit it.”

Members of the public can provide information by going to the dedicated MIPP at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/10NP25C05-PO1.

Anyone with information in relation to what has happened can also speak to Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or using the live chat on the Force’s website.

If you’re unable to contact Northumbria Police online, you should call call 101, quoting the reference number: NP-20250502-1124.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers via: 0800 555 111.

