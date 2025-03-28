Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver who stopped at a police station for medical assistance with a loaded crossbow on full view in his car has been put behind bars.

Lee Fenwick pulled outside Gateshead police station in a black MG motor, which he was not insured to drive, with the deadly weapon visible in the passenger footwell last January.

Newcastle Crown Court heard firearms officers had to be drafted in to make the crossbow, which was ready for rapid fire, safe to be handled.

Prosecutor Annelise Haugstad told the court: "Police became aware of a black vehicle parked in front of Gateshead police station and on looking inside they noticed there was a crossbow in the front passenger footwell.

"They spoke to the defendant and he said 'I was meant to hand that to the police station'.

"Firearms officers had to attend because of the nature of the weapon and to make the crossbow safe.

Lee Fenwick. | Northumbria Police

"The weapon was in fact loaded with a dart made ready with string pulled back and under tension and with the safety catch set to safe."

The court heard the weapon, which had two darts inside, was capable of "rapid fire".

Two fireworks were also found inside the vehicle.

Fenwick was arrested and questioned and made no comment.

While waiting for the case to get to court Fenwick turned up at an ex's home last May, where he was banned from going, and woke her up with kicks to her face.

He then accused her of sleeping with his brother, hit her with a samurai sword and dragged her around until she fled the house barefoot in her blood stained nightclothes.

In an impact statement the woman, who was left with a black eye and bruising across her body, she said she was "terrified" and feared she would be killed.

The court heard her dog, who had tried to protect her, lost a tooth during the attack.

Fenwick, 39, of Newland Drive, Jarrow, admitted having an offensive weapon, having no insurance, breach of a non molestation order and assault.

Fiona Lamb, defending, said the crossbow was in "plain sight" in the vehicle and added: "He had driven it to the police station, got out and asked for medical assistance while he had the crossbow in his car.

"The police didn't assist the defendant with is medical issue.

"He ended up having to go to the civic centre and asked for help there.

"He was later diagnosed with meningitis. He was quite ill when he went to the police station."

Miss Lamb said Fenwick has found custody, where he is free of drugs and alcohol, to be a benefit to him and helped him clear his mind.

Mr Recorder Samuel Rippon sentenced Fenwick to a total of 26 months behind bars.

