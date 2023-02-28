News you can trust since 1849
Man arrested on suspicion of assault following disturbance outside of South Tyneside pub

Two men were taken to hospital and one arrested after an incident outside of the New Mill pub.

By Ryan Smith
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:37pm

Northumbria Police were called to the New Mill pub on Chesterton Road at around 9.15pm on Sunday, February 26, following reports of a disturbance.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and took both men involved to hospital – the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers have since confirmed that one of the men has been arrested on suspicion of assault as a result of the incident.

Emergency services were called to the New Mill pub on Sunday, February 26.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 9.15pm on Sunday (February 26), police received a report of a disturbance outside the New Mill Public House on Chesterton Road, South Shields.

“Emergency services attended the scene and both men involved were taken to hospital. One of the men was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault.

“Anyone with information is asked to report via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website, or call 101 quoting log number NP-20230226-0973.”