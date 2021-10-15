Mum blasted with shotgun as she made cottage pie in her kitchen, court told

Prosecutors claim Emma Richardson was targeted during an attempted murder plot by brothers Thomas and James Lee, after an argument with her son.

The mum was preparing food at her home in Westerhope, Newcastle, on October 3 when she heard a loud bang and breaking glass then felt pain to the side of her face.

Newcastle Crown Court heard she did not realise she had shotgun pellets embedded in her body until she went to a walk-in centre the following day.

The trial is being held at Newcastle Crown Court.

Two days later, Jordan King was shot at his home, about a mile away in the same suburb and was hit in the side of the neck and leg.

Jurors have heard Thomas Lee, 21, of no fixed address and James Lee, 27, of Henry Nelson Street, South Shields, out the shootings because they were "cross" as a result of previous arguments with the victims or their families.

The court has been shown a video recorded interview Mrs Richardson made with detectives in the days after the shooting.

She said: "I was making cottage pie in the kitchen, facing the microwave.

"I heard a loud, like a bang but I don't know what type of bang but I could hear the glass at the same time.

"I felt something hit the side of my face and I turned around and it's obviously caught my back.

"I went straight through to the living room. There was glass everywhere."

She said she felt pure "shock" when it happened and added: "I don't think it was a brick because a brick would have been on my floor.

"I wouldn't have marks like that if it was a brick.

"There was no brick there.

"At hospital she said she thought it looked like pellet things, I don't know.

"I definitely know it wasn't a brick that came through the window."

The mum told police she had no idea why she would be a target.

She added: "I just want it to be over with, it just want to try and get back to normal but what is normal if people are doing things like that?

"As much as it is going to hurt, I'm going to have to probably leave me flat."

Prosecutors claim the Lee brothers carried out the attacks for "revenge" because they were "cross".

The brothers both deny two charges of attempted murder, two of wounding with intent and James Lee denies a charge of possessing firearm ammunition while prohibited.

The court heard Mr King did not make a witness statement about what happened to him but allowed the police to take photographs of his injuries.