Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Repeat offender Lindsey Smith, 45, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by her antics in central South Shields on Monday, February 19.

A victim statement from a member of the public read to a judge at the borough’s magistrates’ court revealed her distress at what she had witnessed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith, of Albion Court, South Shields, who has over 100 previous convictions, will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, March 19.

She was granted her liberty to that date on condition she abides by a court-imposed ban on entering the town centre.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

Deputy District Judge Natalie Wortley told her to stay away from King Street, Ocean Road, Fowler Street and Mile End Road, south of Stanhope Street.

Smith’s offence is the latest in a string committed mainly in the town centre and while suffering with diagnosed mental health woes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October, she pleaded guilty at the same court to four counts of causing criminal damage, theft from shop, being drunk and disorderly and assault.

She caused damage to windows at the Wouldhave pub by throwing red paint on April 21, and cracked a window at the Tyne Bargains store on April 28.

On June 11, police found her dancing in her underwear outside the Life of Riley pub, and on July 31, she punched a woman in the face in McDonald’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also damaged a window at the Ship and Royal boozer on the same day, and on August 23, stole jeans to the value of £150 from retailer New Look.

For those offences, she was sentenced to an 18-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days, and ordered to pay compensation.