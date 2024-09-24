Police release CCTV image of a man after solar panels are stolen from a van in Jarrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing to members of the public for information following a reported theft in Jarrow.

Northumbria Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with a reported theft in Jarrow.

It was reported to police that just after 4am on August 12, an offender broke into a parked silver Renault Trafic van on Wilberforce Street.

Police are appealing for information after solar panels were stolen from a van in Jarrow. | Other 3rd Party

Officers have stated that solar panels up to the value of £450 were stolen from the vehicle.

Police say that the man in the CCTV footage was in the area at the time of the incident and it is believed that he could assist with their inquiries.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the Force website or by going to the https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ page on the website.

Anyone reporting information to the police relating to this incident should use the crime reference number: 095017T/24.