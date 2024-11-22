Sixteen-year-old hospitalised following an alleged attack in a South Shields street

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 13:58 GMT
Two people have been arrested following an alleged attack in South Shields.

Northumbria Police have made two arrests after a 16-year-old boy was found with serious injuries in a South Shields street.

Emergency services were called to a disturbance on Stanhope Road at around 6.10pm on Thursday, November 21.

It was reported to police that a group of people had been fighting in the street.

The teenager was found to have sustained serious injuries consistent with having been assaulted - he was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

Officers have arrested a man, in his 40s, and another teenage boy on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Two have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was hospitalised with serious injuries following an incident in South Shields.
Two have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was hospitalised with serious injuries following an incident in South Shields. | Northumbria Police

Police have confirmed that they both remain in police custody at this time.

As their investigation gets underway, police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At about 6.10pm yesterday (Thursday), we received a report of a disturbance on Stanhope Road in the South Shields area.

"Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported that a group of people had been fighting in the street.

"A boy - aged 16 - was found to have sustained serious injuries consistent with having been assaulted.

"He was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.

"A man aged in his 40s and a teenage boy were subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH).

"Both remain in police custody at this time.

"Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending us a direct message on social media, or using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20241121-0853."

