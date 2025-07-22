South Shields drug dealer caught thanks to distinctive ‘ouch’ tattoo

A dealer linked to buying and selling "multi kilos" of cocaine through his distinctive 'Ouch' tattoo has been jailed for 13 years.

Dean Matthews was collared after police smashed the encrypted communications network EncroChat, where criminals believed they could communicate without being caught.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Matthews was identified as a user of the platform, who had been involved in the buying and selling of up to 22 kilos of cocaine, potentially worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The court heard as well as messages about the drugs, Mathews had sent a photograph of his foot which bore a distinctive tattoo saying "ouch".

An image of the tattoo shows capital letters spelling 'OUCH!', starting from his ankle down towards his foot.

Matthews, 46, formerly of South Shields, denied being concerned in the supply of cocaine between June 2019 and May 2020 but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

Judge Amanda Rippon told him: "You were convicted by the jury on very clear evidence.

"The EncroChat phone formed the basis of the conviction."

Judge Rippon said Matthews had denied being the user of the EncroChat device but added: "It is perfectly clear you were, not least from, for example, a photograph of your foot with your tattoo with 'ouch' on it."

The judge told Matthews: "You clearly had a leading role. It is apparent from the EncroChat communications you were directing and organising buying and selling on a commercial scale multi kilos of cocaine.

"It is perfectly clear, by the time phone records were looked at, up to 22 kilos of cocaine had been purchased."

Robin Turton, defending, said Matthews suffered a serious head injury that has left him with long term problems but added that he was "realistic and pragmatic" about his situation.