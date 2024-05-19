South Shields man who caused a bar fight after pranking his friend avoids prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A punter who caused a bar fight after he played a prank on a pal has kept his freedom.

Joshua Nolan pretended to pour a drink over his friend's head during a drinking session at the Marsden Inn in South Shields, on January 26 last year, which led to a fight between "multiple parties".

Newcastle Crown Court heard Nolan then picked up a bottle and glass which he brandished as "weapons" towards customers and caused £1,250 damage.

Nolan, 20, of Green Lane, South Shields, admitted affray and causing criminal damage.

Prosecutor Jordan Parkinson told the court the trouble started when Nolan "pretended to pour a drink over his male friend's head".

The incident took place at the Marsden Inn, in South Shields. Photo: Google Maps.

The court heard this resulted in an argument between them, then "squaring up to each other" and throwing punches.

Miss Parkinson said: "Another member of the public approached in an attempt to calm things down.

"This resulted in the situation becoming increasingly heated. A fight broke out in the bar area between multiple parties."

Miss Parkinson said the violence spread to the back room, in close proximity to an elderly couple, one of whom was using a wheelchair.

The court heard Nolan left but returned to the pub and Miss Parkinson added: "He picked up a glass bottle and a pint glass and brandished them as weapons towards other customers who were sitting down at a table and presenting no threat.”

Miss Parkinson said Nolan swept his arm across a table, which resulted in glasses being broken.

He then threw a glass towards two of the male customers who were sitting down and caused £1,250 damage inside the bar.

Robin Patton, defending, said Nolan has served his first custodial sentence, for something unrelated, was released recently and is currently on an alcohol abstinence tag.

Mr Recorder Richard Thyne said Nolan's behaviour was "disgraceful" that day.

Recorder Thyne sentenced him to a two year community order with rehabilitation and programme requirements and a £250 compensation order.