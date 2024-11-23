South Shields motorist with alleged needle phobia to face trial over failing to provide a blood sample

A South Tyneside motorist accused of failing to give a blood sample when requested by police is to face trial.

Naseem Kaid, 19, alleges he told officers he had a needle phobia, which he claims they failed to note on his charge sheet after his arrest.

At the borough’s magistrates’ court, Mr Kaid, pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis.#

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | NW

The defendant, of Wallington Grove, Woodbine Estate, South Shields, committed the alleged offence in South Tyneside on Sunday, October 6.

Harry Burn, defending, said the issue for trial was that an officer did not write down Mr Kaid’s claim he had a phobia of needles.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Mr Kaid he must supply evidence of his medical issue to the court by the end of December.

He will be tried at the same court on Wednesday, January 8.

