South Shields mum spat at two police officers before verbally abusing them

A South Tyneside mum spat in a policeman’s eyes and into the face of a female PC when she kicked off in custody, a court heard.

Louise Jepson’s vile act forced the officer to have his eyes washed out with saline solution by an onsite nurse on Sunday, October 27.

During a brief melee at South Shields police station, she also fired spittle at a second officer, prosecutor Carolyn Craggs told borough magistrates.

Jepson, 43, of The Staithes, Tyne Dock, then verbally abused police, labelling them “nonce protectors”.

But her solicitor insisted his client - arrested on a separate matter from which no charge followed - was provoked by police heavy-handedness.

Nicholas Kell, defending, insisted footage recorded in the custody suite be played to the court.

He said it appeared to show an officer – flanked by others - striking the back of Jefferson’s head, leading her to turn and spit.

Magistrates viewed the CCTC twice – then adjourned the case ahead of reports into Jefferson’s first offences in seven years.

Ms Craggs said: “The defendant was taken into custody and spat at two detention officers.

“One spit was into the face, and it went into the eyes, and he had to take medical advice from an onsite nurse and had to take saline solution.

“She also spat towards another officer, who she hit in the face, and she was verbally abusive. She referred to them as ‘nonce protectors’.”

Jepson, who has eight previous convictions, the last in 2017, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault of an emergency worker by beating.

Mr Kell said Jepson had suffered a “traumatic childhood” and she now had mental health issues..

He revealed she had been involved in a family incident on the day of her offences, which had led to her arrest.

Mr Kell said: “She was in quite an agitated state while at the police station and was struggling with her mental health throughout her detention.

“There was some heavy-handedness from the police. I believe one of the officers grabbed her head and she has turned and spat.

“She knows that her actions are completely unacceptable and is ashamed of what she has done.”

Jepson was granted unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, January 7.