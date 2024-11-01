South Tyneside thief caught stealing toiletries and coffee from a Washington shop

A one-legged thief went out on a limb when he pinched body wash and smellies from a Washington shop, a court heard.

Crutch-using Jonathon Sharp, 41, stashed nine bottles of shower gel and four cans of deodorant – and two jars of coffee – in his coat pocket.

But Sharp, of Stanhope Road, Tyne Dock, South Shields, was spotted in the act by an employee of One Stop in Blue House Lane, Concord.

The offender, who has 37 previous convictions from 65 offences, allegedly threatened the staff member when challenged on Friday, March 22 – and made off.

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

He was caught in possession of the goods soon afterwards by police and arrested, prosecutor Carolyn Craggs said.

Sharp admitted the theft but denied making any threat, a charge dropped by prosecutors when his case came to trial.

Ms Craggs told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The theft involved the One Stop shop. He entered the shop and placed items in his coat pocket.

“He was challenged by an employee. It’s said that he became aggressive to the employee. He was found by police later with the items.

“There were nine bottles of shower gel, four cans of deodorant and two jars of coffee.

“I don’t have any value for the recovered items, which would be relevant to compensation.”

Ms Craggs said Sharp’s theft was aggravated by his previous convictions, the most recent for causing criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

For those, he was handed a suspended prison sentence which was activated after his confession to the theft.

Now freed, he was arrested again after failing to attend his trial and brought to court to be sentenced for pinching the goods.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, told magistrates they should focus only on Sharp’s admitted theft and discard any claim of making threats.

Mr Forrester added: “The crown offered no evidence on the section 4, so the only aggravating feature of this is the theft.

“The consequence of his behaviour is that the suspended sentence was activated. All the items were recovered.”

Sharp, who owes the courts £2,800 from past offending, was fined £40, with £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.