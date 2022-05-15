Speeding, no insurance and fare dodging – the latest South Tyneside court cases

John Robson, 54, of Strathmore Gardens, South Shields, was fined £146 with three penalty points for speeding.
David Stephen Eke, 40, of Nevison Avenue, was fined £440 for using a Metro ticket which had been fraudulently altered.
Sukhy Dhillon, 41, c/o Leander Drive, Boldon, was fined £162 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Orgis Shahu, 20, of Shakespeare Street, Jarrow, was fined £60 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
Sean Christopher Caffrey, 27, of Malvern Street, South Shields, was fined £133 with three penalty points for speeding.
Michael Ernest Doyle, 66, of Prince Consort Road, Hebburn, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.
Joel Ty Harmer, 33, of Galsworthy Road, South Shields, was fined £660 for failure to identify and driver and using a vehicle without a test certificate.