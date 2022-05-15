Speeding, no insurance and fare dodging – the latest South Tyneside court cases

John Robson, 54, of Strathmore Gardens, South Shields, was fined £146 with three penalty points for speeding.

David Stephen Eke, 40, of Nevison Avenue, was fined £440 for using a Metro ticket which had been fraudulently altered.

Sukhy Dhillon, 41, c/o Leander Drive, Boldon, was fined £162 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orgis Shahu, 20, of Shakespeare Street, Jarrow, was fined £60 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Sean Christopher Caffrey, 27, of Malvern Street, South Shields, was fined £133 with three penalty points for speeding.

Michael Ernest Doyle, 66, of Prince Consort Road, Hebburn, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.