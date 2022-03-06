Watch: Marshall Wallis Road resident speaks of 'terrifying' armed police presence in South Shields street
A person living in Marshall Wallis Road has spoken of the “terrifying” and “worrying” armed police presence in their street following a suspected stabbing.
A 25-year-old man died in hospital after suffering suspsected stab wounds in an altercation in the street in the early hours of Saturday, March 5, Northumbria Police confirmed.
Six men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in custody at time of writing.
As inquiries continue in the area, Gazette reporter Neil Fatkin spoke with Ellen Jakeman at the police cordon.
Ellen, 28, lives in Marshall Wallis Road and told us what she heard and saw.
She said seeing a number of armed police in her street was “beyond belief” and added: “I know that things like this have to happen somewhere, but it is concerning that it’s outside of my home.”
Watch the interview in full on the video attached to this story.