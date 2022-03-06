Watch: Marshall Wallis Road resident speaks of 'terrifying' armed police presence in South Shields street

A 25-year-old man died in hospital after suffering suspsected stab wounds in an altercation in the street in the early hours of Saturday, March 5, Northumbria Police confirmed.

Six men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in custody at time of writing.

As inquiries continue in the area, Gazette reporter Neil Fatkin spoke with Ellen Jakeman at the police cordon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellen Jakeman, 28, spoke to Gazette reporter Neil Fatkin at the cordon on Sunday. She lives in Marshall Wallis Road.

Ellen, 28, lives in Marshall Wallis Road and told us what she heard and saw.

She said seeing a number of armed police in her street was “beyond belief” and added: “I know that things like this have to happen somewhere, but it is concerning that it’s outside of my home.”

Watch the interview in full on the video attached to this story.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.