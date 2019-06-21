Watch moment South Shields danger driver is caught cowering in bushes by police dog
A teenager was found hiding in bushes by a police dog - after driving at more than 100mph into oncoming traffic on a busy dual carriageway.
BMW driver Liam Facey led officers on a high-speed pursuit through South Shields in which he also drove through red lights and on the wrong side of the road.
A National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was dispatched to assist and the crew were able to direct the patrol to him.
Yet officers were forced to abandon the pursuit when Facey turned onto the wrong side of the A19 and nearly collided head-on with another police car.
The helicopter continued to follow the silver BMW 318ti until the he abandoned the vehicle.
Pc Helen Kane and her police dog Ziva were dispatched, guided by the NPAS crew, and within minutes the six-year-old Belgian Herder had found the 19-year-old rogue driver hiding in woods.
He was arrested and has admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police on June 12.
Facey, of no fixed address, faces jail when he is sentenced next month.
Following his conviction at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, police have released footage from the police helicopter and Pc Kane’s body-worn video that showed the moment he was found by Ziva.
Chief Inspector Dave Guthrie, of Northumbria Police's motor patrols department, said: "The driver knew that he had been caught inside an uninsured car and was prepared to do anything necessary to avoid being arrested by police.
"It is through sheer luck that he was not involved in a serious accident and the manner of his driving put the lives of other innocent road users at risk.
"What he didn't consider was just how good our police dogs can be and PD Ziva was quickly able to catch his scent and find him hiding in some bushes.
"Thanks to the teamwork of the dog section, our traffic officers and the police helicopter we have been able to get the suspect into custody.”