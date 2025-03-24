Diversion details as A19 northbound remains closed after serious crash near Sunderland
The two-vehicle collision took place on the northbound carriageway near to the Nissan Works at around 11.30am.
Police, firefighters and ambulance crews attended the scene, with one person being taken to hospital for treatment.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “The A19 in Tyne and Wear was closed in both directions between the A1231 (Hylton) and the A184 (Boldon) due to a serious collision.
“Emergency services are on scene. National Highways service providers are on scene assisting with traffic management.
“Southbound has has since re-opened, while the northbound carriageway remains closed.”
Road users travelling north are advised to follow the hollow square symbol on road signs:
- Exit the A19 and follow the exit slip road until it meets the roundabout with the A1231.
- Take the first exit on the A1231 heading west, and follow this road for 5 km (3.1 miles).
- At the roundabout, take the third exit onto the A182.
- Travel north on the A182 for 0.9 km (0.6 miles)
- At the roundabout with the A194(M), take the third exit onto theA194(M) and travel north for 3.8 km (2.4 miles).
- At the roundabout with the A184, take the third exit onto the A184 and travel eastwards for 2.4 km (1.5 miles)
- Take the first exit on the roundabout with the A19 to rejoin the northbound carriageway
Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
