Dogs Trust: 11 gorgeous dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

Dogs Trust currently has so many gorgeous pups up for adoption across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 11 of the dogs searching for a forever home for 2024.
1. Peacan (Lurcher Cross, three months)
Little Pecan is only 3 months old and has already had quite a bit of an unsettled start, but our team are doing well teaching him the basic skills he'll need to settle in a new home. He'll be fine to live with older kids who are confident around bouncy dogs. Although he cannot share with cats or small furry pets, he's great with other dogs so having a good doggy role model would be fine for him. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Polly (German Shepherd Cross, one-year)
Polly is a 1-year-old girl who is looking for an active family that will be up for doing plenty of fun training sessions with her and to help her build confidence. Polly will need to have someone around to help her settle into her new home and introduce any time spent alone gradually so that she learns its ok to be on her own in a positive way. She is a real sweetheart who is really affectionate once she knows you. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Mouse (American Bulldog Cross, one-two years)
Mouse loves her toys, and they really bring out her playful side. She can break out in to zoomies while having toy time so would be beneficial for her to have a secure garden to have play time in. Mouse loves her food and will love to spend time with her family learning new things and having fun training sessions. Mouse is a real sweetheart who will make such a lovely addition to a loving home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Leo (Border Collie, 14-years-old)
Leo is a golden oldie, soon to be 14 years old he does have some arthritis and requires daily pain relief for this. He enjoys his treats and soon becomes your best friend if they are on offer. As much as he loves snuggling up next to you on the sofa, he's still up for a game of fetch! He just loves his toys! Short walks are helping Leo stay nimble but he doesn't require lots of exercise. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington