Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 13 of the dogs searching for a forever home this Spring.
1. Waldo (Border Collie, one year)
Waldo is a 1yr old Border Collie who was found as a stray. While this means we don't know anything about his history, we have found him to be a fun dog with tons of training potential. He needs adopters who are training focussed and plan to keep him busy, like any young Collie should be! He would be fine with older kids and could potentially share with another good role model dog who could patiently show him the ropes. He'll need a secure garden with no dogs next door so he has somewhere to play off-lead and practice his housetraining. Most importantly, he will need someone around all the time as he struggles being left. It may take some time to slowly build up his confidence around being alone, but our training team will help and advise on the best way to do this. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Luna (French Bulldog, one year)
Luna is a fun and bubby 1yr old French Bulldog. She is a little bundle of energy so won't suit you ng children, but high-school aged kids would be fine. She's quite 'full-on' with other dogs, which many dogs won't appreciate, but she could share her home with a similarly playful dog. She has luxating patellas meaning she isn't one for long walks, but she does enjoy a gentle potter. Our Vet will discuss this in more detail. She must have her own secure garden to give her somewhere to explore and play off-lead. This will also be helpful for her to refresh her housetraining. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
3. George (Jack Russell, five-seven years)
I am happy to go on car rides, I love to lay out in the garden or by the window when the sunlight beams through. I am naturally curious and have a sense of adventure, so wherever my foster family go, I follow! Due to my inquisitive nature I really do require my garden to be secure! I am looking for a PAWfect match, I can offer loyalty and boundless affection, along with cuddles and companionship – Are you the one for me? Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
4. Max (Anatolian Shepherd Dog cross, nine years)
Handsome Max is a 9yr old Anatolian Shepherd Cross Husky who is looking for a peaceful retirement home to relax and enjoy his twilight years. He likes a calm home so needs to be the only pet in an adult only household. As you'd expect from his age, he has a few issues with his legs which requires ongoing pain relief and our Vet will discuss this in more detail. Please don't be put off Max due to his age as he still has SOOO much love to give. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds