1 . Waldo (Border Collie, one year)

Waldo is a 1yr old Border Collie who was found as a stray. While this means we don't know anything about his history, we have found him to be a fun dog with tons of training potential. He needs adopters who are training focussed and plan to keep him busy, like any young Collie should be! He would be fine with older kids and could potentially share with another good role model dog who could patiently show him the ropes. He'll need a secure garden with no dogs next door so he has somewhere to play off-lead and practice his housetraining. Most importantly, he will need someone around all the time as he struggles being left. It may take some time to slowly build up his confidence around being alone, but our training team will help and advise on the best way to do this. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds