Drunk South Tyneside mourner attacked two police officers after uncle's wake

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW

A funeral attendee dug a hole for himself with police when he got sozzled at his late uncle’s wake in South Tyneside – then assaulted two officers.

Ian Hudson, 41, was asked to leave the night time get-together at a pub in New Road, Boldon Colliery, but kicked off at the female PCs, a court heard.

Hudson, of Elmwood Avenue, Marley Potts, Sunderland, grabbed one by her left arm while being arrested at 9.40pm on Tuesday, May 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then moved as if to headbutt the second as he was being walked to a police station cell after his detention.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard the officer “genuinely believed" she was going to be headbutted – and escaped contact by a maximum of three inches.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said: “The two officers arrived in a marked police car. Two other officers were already there due to a report of an intoxicated male outside a public house.

“Due to his behaviour, he was cautioned and arrested to avoid a breach of the peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He became aggressive towards officers, who had to use restraint tactics to restrain him.

“One officer escorted him to a marked police car. He squeezed her arm tightly and kicked off.

He was taken to the floor and placed in restraints.

“At the police station the restraints were removed but he lunged towards the second officer in an attempt to headbutt but made no contact.

“It would appear it had been a family funeral where the trouble started, and he had been asked to leave the premises. He said that he would rather go to jail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hudson pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault of an emergency worker at an earlier hearing which was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

He has 12 previous convictions from 15 offences and was last before the courts in April 2022 for assaulting an emergency worker.

At his sentencing hearing, Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “He had been to his uncle’s funeral, it was a very sad day, and his family had been out.

“He accepts that he became aggressive. There were a number of people there, but he says the officers recognised him and arrested him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He suffered injuries. He accepts that he lashed out and was under the influence of drink. He has little recollection of what went on.”

Magistrates sentenced Hudson to a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days, and fined him £120, with a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

They ordered him to pay compensation of £100 to the arm squeeze officer and £50 to her colleague.