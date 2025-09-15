E-bike rider suffers serious injuries following a South Shields crash

A man remains in hospital following a collision in South Shields.

Emergency services were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision, in South Shields, just before 11.30am on Saturday, September 13.

Northumbria Police have stated that an off-road Sur-Ron motorcycle collided with a car, between Newcastle Road and Shaftesbury Avenue, and the rider was thrown from the vehicle.

Officers have confirmed that a man, who is in his 20s, suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident - he remains at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in a critical but stable condition.

The incident took place between Newcastle Road and Shaftsbury Avenue. | Google Maps

The driver of the car remained at the scene of the crash and is assisting police with their inquiries into the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 11.30am on Saturday (September 13), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision between Newcastle Road and Shaftesbury Avenue in South Shields.

“It was reported an off-road Sur-Ron motorcycle has collided with a car. The rider of the motorcycle has then been thrown from the vehicle.

“The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He currently remains there for treatment in a condition described as critical but stable.

“The driver of the car remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

“Anyone with information, or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation, is asked to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report form functions on the Force’s website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250913-0396.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) were also called to the incident - with NEAS crews taking the patient to hospital.