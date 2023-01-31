Eleven-year-old boy taken to hospital after road incident in Whitburn
A schoolboy was taken to hospital after a road traffic incident in South Tyneside.
By Kevin Clark
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 9:14am
The 11-year-old was involved in the incident in Mill Lane, Whitburn, yesterday afternoon, Monday, January 30.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed emergency services had been called and the boy had needed treatment: “Shortly before 3.30pm yesterday, we received a report that a vehicle had collided with an 11-year-old boy on Mill Lane, Whitburn.
“Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries not believed to be life-threatening.”