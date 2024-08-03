Everything you need to know ahead of seeing Haircut 100 at South Shields’ Bents Park

Haircut 100 are set to take to the stage for the final Sunday Concert in South Shields’ Bents Park this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four weeks of concerts at Bents Park, in South Shields, are set to come to a close this weekend with the final one of this year.

So far, the 2024 Sunday Concerts have been Sigala, Jason Donovan and Sister Sledge all perform in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, August 4, it will be the turn of 80s super group Haircut 100 - with fans expected to hear hits such as Favourite Shirts, Love Plus One and Fantastic Day.

There will also be support acts and a variety of entertainment on display.

We’ve put together a guide of everything you need to know ahead of 2024’s final Sunday Concert.

This is everything you need to know ahead of seeing Haircut 100 in South Shields. | Craig Leng

What are the key timings?

Gates to Bents Park at expected to open at around 12pm on Sunday, August 4, for priority ticket holders - with the main gates set to open around three-quarters of an hour later at 12.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first support act is expected on the stage at around 1.30pm - with headliner Haircut 100 expected to appear at 3.30pm and play an hour-long set.

Timings are subject to change so follow South Tyneside Events (https://www.facebook.com/SouthTynesideEvents) for the most up to date information on Sunday.

Who are the support acts?

There is set to be three support acts warming up the crowd ahead of Haircut 100 on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These acts include Sonia, The Breakfast Club and Carol Decker, the lead singer of T’Pau.

Can I park my car?

There are numerous car parks located close to Bents Park along the South Shields Seafront.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that there will be overspill car park provisions in place on the Dragon Playing Fields, next to Sandhaven Holiday Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council is asking visitors to show consideration for local residents and are asking motorists not to park in the residential areas adjacent to Bents Park.

The local authority has recommended at visitors park in South Shields town centre - with free parking for the Sunday Concerts available at the Winchester Street Car Park.

You can view a full list of car parks in South Shields by clicking here.

Read more: Look at these 16 great photos as crowds headed to see Sister Sledge in South Shields

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will the weather be like?

The weather has been a mixed bag for this year’s three previous Sunday Concerts.

Those who turned out to see Sigala earlier this month had to brave the rain yet Jason Donovan and Sister Sledge fans were able to enjoy a more pleasant day weather-wise.

According to the Met Office, Sunday is looking set to be a dry day, with highs of around 20°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some sunny spells are expected throughout Sunday morning but more cloud coverage is expected as we head into the afternoon.

You can find out more information about the This is South Tyneside Festival 2024 by visiting: https://www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk/.