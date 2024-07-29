Look at these 16 great photos as crowds headed to see Sister Sledge in South Shields

The third Sunday Concert of 2024 saw crowds descend on Bents Park, in South Shields, to watch Sister Sledge feat. Kathy Sledge on Sunday, July 28.
One of the world’s longest-standing pop acts was supported by Channy, the Bobby Dazzlers, Deniece Pearson and Shelley Stevens.
The Sunday Concert also made up part of the Pride in South Tyneside programme, which has seen events run in the borough throughout July.
The last Sunday Concert of 2024 is set to be take place on August 4 - with Haircut 100 taking to the stage to round off another year of the popular event in South Shields.
