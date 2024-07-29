Crowds turned out to see Sister Sledge perform in South Shields' Bents Park.Crowds turned out to see Sister Sledge perform in South Shields' Bents Park.
Crowds turned out to see Sister Sledge perform in South Shields' Bents Park. | Craig Leng

Look at these 16 great photos as crowds headed to see Sister Sledge in South Shields

By Ryan Smith
Published 29th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST

Crowds turned out in their numbers to see Sister Sledge perform in South Shields.

The third Sunday Concert of 2024 saw crowds descend on Bents Park, in South Shields, to watch Sister Sledge feat. Kathy Sledge on Sunday, July 28.

One of the world’s longest-standing pop acts was supported by Channy, the Bobby Dazzlers, Deniece Pearson and Shelley Stevens.

The Sunday Concert also made up part of the Pride in South Tyneside programme, which has seen events run in the borough throughout July.

The last Sunday Concert of 2024 is set to be take place on August 4 - with Haircut 100 taking to the stage to round off another year of the popular event in South Shields.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Sister Sledge feat. Kathy Sledge were the third headline act for the this year's Sunday Concerts.

1. Sister Sledge

Sister Sledge feat. Kathy Sledge were the third headline act for the this year's Sunday Concerts. | Craig Leng

Sister Sledge put on a show for fans in South Shields.

2. This is South Tyneside Festival

Sister Sledge put on a show for fans in South Shields. | Craig Leng

As well as being the third Sunday Concert, the event was part of the Pride in South Tyneside programme, which has ran throughout July.

3. Pride in South Tyneside

As well as being the third Sunday Concert, the event was part of the Pride in South Tyneside programme, which has ran throughout July. | Craig Leng

The Bobby Dazzlers were among the support acts on Sunday afternoon.

4. The Bobby Dazzlers

The Bobby Dazzlers were among the support acts on Sunday afternoon. | Craig Leng

