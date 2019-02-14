Firm's failings will have 'no bearing whatsoever' on South Shields Football Club

A football club insist that problems facing a company founded by their chairman will have "no bearing whatsoever" on them.

Energy consultancy firm Utilitywise was formed by Geoff Thompson in his South Shields home before moving first to Long Row, at the town's Market Dock, and then heading across the River Tyne to the Cobalt Business Park in 2014.

After the business's success, Mr Thompson became chairman of South Shields Football Club and has overseen their ongoing rise up the non-league pyramid.

He sold his shareholding around two years ago and it was revealed last month that Utilitywise needed a £10m investment due to "unexpected challenges and legacy issues".

It has failed, however, to find a buyer and 570 jobs are now at risk after it went into administration earlier this week.

A spokesman for the Mariners has since said: "The news about Utilitywise has no impact whatsoever on South Shields Football Club.

"Geoff Thompson is no longer a shareholder at Utilitywise and is not part of the board there."