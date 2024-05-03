Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The friends of man from Cleadon killed during an incident in whilst working in Qatar will take part in a coast to coast challenge this month in honour of his memory.

Robbie Robson, 38, was beaten to death by his roommate and colleague Scott Forrest in December 2022 using an iron weight aboard an oil rig off the coast of Qatar.

The man was was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for just 10 years which has been gut wrenching for Robbie’s family and friends.

Andrew Quinn, 39 and other of Robbie’s friends will be running five marathons in five days, covering the full Coast to Coast route from Whitehaven to South Shields to raise money for charity.

They have chosen Emmaus North East as their charity who help homeless people build their lives as Robbie always had time for people no matter their situation.

Robbie Robson who was tragically killed whilst working in Qatar

Andrew of South Shields said: “Robbie was the kindest of souls, he was on the side of the people all of the time, so raising money for a homeless charity was our way of doing something good in his name for a charity that we know he'd have supported himself.” When asked how he feels ahead of the challenge, Andrew added: “A bit of apprehension mixed in with excitement too.

“I'm lucky to have an amazing group of friends supporting me either on bike or on foot each day, so I'm looking forward to the camaraderie and sharing the experience with some of mine and Robbie's closest friends.”

The challenge will start in Whitehaven on May, 15 and end on South Shields on May 19.