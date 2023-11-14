Further talks have not resulted in an agreement between Go North East and workers' unions.

Further talks have not resulted in an agreement between Go North East and workers' unions.

Unite, the union representing striking Go North East workers, has revealed further talks aimed at bringing the bus strikes in the North East to an end have ended without a resolution.

Talks between Unite and Go North East management took place on Tuesday, November 14 but the union claim a failure by Go North East to increase its pay offer ultimately meant that the talks ended without any resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus strikes across the Go North East network will continue indefinitely.

Unite has claimed it is prepared to return to talks at any stage "but this requires good faith from both parties".

On Monday Go North East announced plans to create a skeleton service across the region. These will be run by office workers with a full bus licence and drivers who are not striking.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Go North East’s utter unwillingness to improve its pay offer in the slightest shows its blatant disregard for the wellbeing of its workers and the communities they serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Go North East could end the strikes with a stroke of a pen by utilising the merest fraction of its profits but it is choosing not to do so.”

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Unite regional coordinating officer Suzanne Reid added: “Unite remains open and willing to enter into negotiations at any time to bring this dispute to an end.”

Strikes began on Saturday, October 28 following two week-long strikes in the weeks prior. There is no set end date for when workers will return to their vehicles.