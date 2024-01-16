"Ridiculous" - Gazette readers react to the price of 2024 Great North Run entry

The North East half marathon is one of the most expensive in the UK.

The Great North Run ballot opened earlier this month with thousands of potential half marathon runners keeping their fingers crossed for a place.

Anyone wanting to take part in this year's race through the membership scheme or ballot needs to pay an entry fee of £62, meaning the UK's largest half marathon is also one of the most expensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In comparison, local races of the same distance in Sunderland and Gateshead cost £40 and £30 respectively.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

We asked Shields Gazette readers on Facebook what they thought of the price, and plenty were unimpressed by the cost.

"Total rip off" said Sean Connelly, who added: "considering they also get sponsorship money, TV money and they charge the charities a fortune for their entries etc."

"The price is ridiculous" added Steven Westy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Past runners also got in touch to give their views. James Summerson-Hollywood said: The first year I ran in 2017 I think it was about £45/50 entry?

"The goody bag we got at the end had vouchers, pasta, tuna, water, treats loads of stuff. 2023 it was over £60 and we got a packet of popcorn and a foil blanket!

"If Great Run are really making £60+ per runner and 60,000 people take part? I’m sure the cost of the entry fee should include a decent finisher bag!"

However, Mark McCulloch replied, saying he believes "the finisher bag is mostly free samples handed out by the sponsors."