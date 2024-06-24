Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Walker Pattison has spoken openly and honestly about his experience with cancer, calling it the ‘greatest battle of my life’ and revealing what helped him through years of treatment

A cancer survivor who wrote an open memoir about his long-running diagnosis has opened up on the ‘greatest battle of my life’.

Speaking to Shields Gazette, inspirational John Walker Pattison, 67, offered advice for those who were dealing with diagnosis of their own and revealed what kept him going through tough times during his recovery and treatment.

The 67-year-old is one of the UK’s longest-surviving cancer patients after being diagnosed with the disease in 1975.

John, from South Shields, revealed his love for the rock band Hawkwind kept him going thanks to the “escapism” found in the “ahead of its time” sound. He said: “Eventually, admitted to the local hospital and a whole barrage of tests concluded that I had a cancer (lymphoma).

“It was now; facing the brutality of chemotherapy that I needed a crutch, a support, and Hawkwind gave me that – a coping mechanism that could occupy my thoughts and divert the negativity away from the inevitable diagnosis and treatment.

“That was, until a greater influence entered my fragile existence. I struggled not just physically with the savage side-effects of the treatment, but also the psychological trauma of knowing I was in the greatest battle of my life.”

The title of John’s book, Me and My Shadow, also opens his experience to members of the public. John says he would “not be the person I am today” without the diagnosis.

He said: “To be totally honest, I do live in the shadow of my cancer diagnosis. If it wasn’t for the cancer journey I would not be the person I am today. Sadly, I currently have multiple health related issues (not least another cancer diagnosis), and all of these are as a consequence of the salubrious chemotherapy and radiotherapy I received decades earlier.

“Of course the shadow of cancer also raised its head again eight years after my unexpected recovery, when my four-year-old daughter was diagnosed initially and ironically with lymphoma, but then after six month of chemotherapy was given a diagnosis of terminal leukaemia.

“Thankfully, survival rates continue to improve for most cancers – but, (as strange as this is going to sound) until the day I die, I will always be grateful for my cancer diagnosis as it has led my on to so many different paths – but, essentially, it has moulded me into the person I am today.”

Finding cultural beliefs and other aid in the lives of the Lakota people spurned on John’s recovery, as he explained the inspiration he received from his interest in Native Americans.

He said: “During my chemotherapy I received some authentic Indian wear from an Aunt in North Carolina plus a book called ‘Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee’ by Dee Brown. The more I read the more inspiration I gleaned from their plight, and I promised myself, if I was fortunate enough to survive this cancer, then I would visit Wounded Knee one day.

“Today, my wife and I have visited Wounded Knee in South Dakota on many occasions when I have walked through that sacred grave yard and could identify many great names that I had read about during my unwanted journey.