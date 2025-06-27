North East popstar Jade has hilariously prank called her boyfriend.

Jade Thirlwall carried out the prank on Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephen as part of KISS Radio’s Say It or Shot It with Harriet Rose.

The North East singer had to carry out the prank or face drinking an unpleasant concoction in the form of a shot.

Host Harriet told Jade: “Your boyfriend is Jordon Stephens, phone him now and tell him he’s not allowed to release the Rizzle Kicks song you feature on.

“I didn’t write the question, I don’t make the rules, I just play them.”

Jade instantly said that she couldn’t do it to Jordan, responding: “I can’t do that to him, he’s a sensitive soul. It would be like kicking a Labrador.”

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall. | Getty Images

Harriet then offered the 32-year-old a “middle ground” by saying: “What if you just ring him now and start singing Angel of my Dreams but don’t say anything.”

In an effort to avoid drinking a disgusting shot, Jade took the opportunity to sing her debut solo single down the phone, with Jordan simply stating: “I can’t stand radio promo.”

Harriet jumped in and replied: “That’s unfair, it’s not just radio promo Jordan, it’s actually really serious.”

Sensing the joke, Jordan took the opportunity to join in the singing with Jade as the duo belted out Angel of my Dreams.

Last month, Jade announced her highly anticipated debut album, ‘That’s Showbiz Baby’ - with a release date confirmed as Friday, September 12.

The description for the album on Jade’s official store reads: “The record will be released on September 12th and sees JADE work with a variety of A list collaborators on the project including Mike Sabath, Lostboy, Cirkut, RAYE and Pablo Bowman.”

Jade will also be taking to the Glastonbury stage this weekend (Saturday, June 28), performing on the Woodsies Stage between 3:15pm and 4pm.

The set is expected to be live streamed on the BBC’s iPlayer service on the app and web browsers.

