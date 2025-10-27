‘Icing on the cake’ - Pioneering Hebburn scientist honoured with a Blue Plaque
A Blue Plaque honouring the life of Professor Paul Younger has been officially unveiled in Hebburn on Monday afternoon (October 27).
The plaque dedicated to the pioneering scientist has been installed on the Paul Younger Energy Centre, just off Victoria Road West, which was opened in his memory in October 2024.
Before he passed away in 2018, Paul was regarded as one of the world’s foremost experts in geothermal energy and the remediation of pollution associated with mining.
The Blue Plaque was unveiled by Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, and Stephen Pearson, the Deputy Mayor’s Consort.
Tricia Melia, Paul’s sister, played an instrumental role in having the plaque installed so that other people can learn about the life of the internationally renowned hydrogeologist and environmental engineer.
She said: “It is the icing on the cake for us, obviously there is the Paul Younger Energy Centre but lots of people ask ‘who is Paul Younger?’
“So it occurred to me that with a Blue Plaque, people walking past can find out a little bit more about him and why there is an energy centre named after him.
“He would have been over the moon with all of it, to be recognised in your hometown is a huge thing so I think it would have meant an awful lot to him.
“That’s why this is here because he pushed so that Hebburn would have the provision of renewable energy and wouldn’t be left out.”
Dr Julie Cavanagh, who is also Paul’s sister, told the Shields Gazette that he would have been very proud of the fact that his life and work has been recognised in his hometown of Hebburn.
She said: “Paul had an international reputation as a hydrogeologist, he was very successful in his field and was recognised professionally.
“Obviously all of that was fantastic but for us, he was our brother and the father of our nephews so he is sadly missed by us all.
“So we’re very pleased to have this in his memory because who knows what else he might have done if he had more time but he certainly managed to achieve a very substantial amount in his lifetime.
“He would have been very proud that Hebburn has recognised him.”
South Tyneside’s Blue Plaque scheme recognises individuals and structures for their importance to local history and heritage.
In the borough, up to three plaques are agreed and installed annually - with one funded by the local authority and the other two being privately funded.
For 2025, the Blue Plaque dedicated to Paul was funded by South Tyneside Council, with plaques for Robert Blair and Joseph and Robert MacGregor having been unveiled already this year.
Nominations for 2026’s Blue Plaques have now closed and the three successful ones will be revealed in the Spring.
You can find out more by visiting: http://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/blueplaques.